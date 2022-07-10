Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

AIN stock opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89. Albany International has a 1-year low of $74.17 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 9.1% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International (Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

