Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Albemarle comprises about 3.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patron Partners LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,572 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.93. 907,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $291.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 86.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $320.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.15.

Albemarle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.