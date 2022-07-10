AllSafe Price Tops $0.0059 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 47.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $53,612.88 and $5.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 81.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00028901 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008590 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

