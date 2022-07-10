Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years.

ERC stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 36.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 234,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 509,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

