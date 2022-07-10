Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

