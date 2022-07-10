Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.