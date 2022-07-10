American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NYSE AEL opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $44.49.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $22,212,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 1,183.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 551,410 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $12,708,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after buying an additional 196,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after buying an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

