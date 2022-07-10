American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) PT Lowered to $42.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AEL. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.59 on Wednesday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.