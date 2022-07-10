American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Lowered to $42.00

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. B. Riley lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.31.

NYSE:AMH opened at $35.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.19%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,830,956 shares in the company, valued at $315,353,438.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after buying an additional 282,791 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

