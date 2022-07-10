Amon Hits One Day Volume of $233.00 (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Amon has a market cap of $179,986.07 and approximately $233.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Amon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Amon has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Amon Profile

Amon is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . The official website for Amon is amon.tech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

