Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

AP stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.94. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.30.

Ampco-Pittsburgh ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.43 million for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 3.18%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter worth about $4,236,000. 43.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.

