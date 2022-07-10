Analysts Set Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) PT at $87.09

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.09.

INCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Incyte by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at $5,774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

INCY opened at $80.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.53. Incyte has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

