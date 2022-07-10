AntiMatter (MATTER) Market Cap Hits $14.92 Million

AntiMatter (MATTER) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $14.92 million and $270,205.00 worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AntiMatter has traded flat against the US dollar. One AntiMatter coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AntiMatter Profile

MATTER is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,301,449 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

AntiMatter Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

