API3 (API3) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8.89 Million

API3 (API3) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00009034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $69.74 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,786.82 or 0.99991079 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,354,216 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

