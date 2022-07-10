APY.Finance (APY) Trading Down 7.2% Over Last Week

APY.Finance (APY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. APY.Finance has a market capitalization of $284,736.25 and approximately $713.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00134134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015575 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000324 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,469,950 coins. APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

