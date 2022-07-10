Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of AQMS opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $59.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.46. Aqua Metals has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

Aqua Metals ( NASDAQ:AQMS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $218,493.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,157.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin S. Taecker sold 49,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $38,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 365,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,120.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQMS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,918.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 16,664 shares during the period. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 150,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

