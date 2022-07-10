ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires New Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 157,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,058,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of NRG Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 608.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.49 and a 200 day moving average of $39.97. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.70 and a 12 month high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.30, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

