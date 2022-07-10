ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,048 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.5% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 28,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 34,842 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 963,525 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,033,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,809,000 after purchasing an additional 230,730 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $37.55 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.