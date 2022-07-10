ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 815,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,843 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.3% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 31.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $76,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.54. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $78.46 and a one year high of $96.02.

