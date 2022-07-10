ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.87 Million Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,879 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.80. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.57 and a 1-year high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

