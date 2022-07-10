ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 13,303 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $33,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.51.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

