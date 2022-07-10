ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 17,964 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.4% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $45,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,799,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $152.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.54 and a fifty-two week high of $187.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

