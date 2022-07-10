ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 239,935 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 396.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,422 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 239,935 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in AT&T by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 15,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,134,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.62 and a 12 month high of $21.61. The company has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

