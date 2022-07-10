ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 45,386 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 626.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 478,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 92.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

PSX opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.48 and a 200 day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.93.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

