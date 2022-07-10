ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.68.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

