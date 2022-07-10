Argonaut Gold Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:AR)

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Rating) – Cormark cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Argonaut Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Argonaut Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Argonaut Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AR. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.01.

AR opened at C$0.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Argonaut Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.