Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Price Target Cut to C$1.25 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$1.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ARNGF has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a C$1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Argonaut Gold from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Argonaut Gold has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.23.

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

