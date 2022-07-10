Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$1.50 price target on the mining company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 219.15% from the stock’s current price.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Argonaut Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$1.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2.79.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

AR stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,935,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,112. The company has a market cap of C$360.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. Argonaut Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.41 and a 12 month high of C$4.09.

Argonaut Gold ( TSE:AR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$134.02 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Argonaut Gold will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Arthur Symons sold 56,883 shares of Argonaut Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.22, for a total transaction of C$69,397.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 239,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,866.70.

About Argonaut Gold (Get Rating)

Argonaut Gold Inc is a Canadian company engaged in gold mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. Its primary assets include the El Castillo and San Agustin mines, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.