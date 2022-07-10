Arqma (ARQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $80.00

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $83,653.34 and $80.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,818.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,166.50 or 0.05603271 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00027079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00250424 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00591535 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00072704 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.16 or 0.00509923 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,900,036 coins and its circulating supply is 13,855,493 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

