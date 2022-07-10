Augustine Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,940 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.