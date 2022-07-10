Augustine Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 26,102 ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 96,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 11,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 32,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $17.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.92.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

