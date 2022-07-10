Augustine Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 241,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $751,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,395,000.

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $49.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.71. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $79.98.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

