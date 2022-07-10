Augustine Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.36 Million in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter.

SRLN stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.27.

