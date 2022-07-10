Augustine Asset Management Inc. Purchases 626 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 2.4% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

NYSE C opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

