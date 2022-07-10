Augustine Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. The Carlyle Group comprises 1.7% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,868,000 after purchasing an additional 298,147 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 66,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 28,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $31.99 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.24). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 85,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $4,874,502.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,671,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,718,217.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $77,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,083,733.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,085,423 shares of company stock worth $82,220,203 over the last three months. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

