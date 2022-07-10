Auto (AUTO) Price Hits $291.97 on Top Exchanges

Auto (AUTO) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Auto has a total market capitalization of $15.48 million and approximately $2.61 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Auto coin can currently be purchased for $291.97 or 0.01402483 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Auto has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004801 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,816.19 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Auto Profile

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

