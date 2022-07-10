Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Ninety One North America Inc.

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 333,657 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.6% of Ninety One North America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $71,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.83. 1,197,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,755. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.34. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $298.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.