Automata Network (ATA) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.66 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $28.93 million and approximately $6.66 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00132874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004806 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00015511 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

