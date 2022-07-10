Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 31,522 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $41,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $133.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.20. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.