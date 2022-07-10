Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 12,988 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.94. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

