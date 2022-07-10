Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 32,163 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,163 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $17,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423,449 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,685,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,339,000 after acquiring an additional 818,792 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,462,000 after acquiring an additional 798,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,894,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,130,000 after acquiring an additional 768,351 shares in the last quarter.
NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.65 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $95.92.
