Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $31.21 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 402,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,205 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $31,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,868,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 101.6% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 56,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $71.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.62. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

