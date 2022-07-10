Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,187 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $86.21 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40.

