Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,373 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,973,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Avantor by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 509,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Avantor by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 260,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 68,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avantor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 939,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,603,000 after buying an additional 35,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Avantor by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,613,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,979,000 after purchasing an additional 119,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

AVTR opened at $31.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.44. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.64 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 7.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avantor from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

In related news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,232,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,010.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $612,985.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,157.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

