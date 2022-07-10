AZZ (AZZ) to Release Earnings on Monday

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 11th. Analysts expect AZZ to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. AZZ had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $224.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AZZ to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AZZ opened at $41.03 on Friday. AZZ has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. AZZ’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 31.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc offers galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

