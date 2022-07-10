B. Riley Cuts Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Price Target to $39.00

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CLF. Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.83.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $14.68 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.90.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.32 per share, for a total transaction of $105,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $330,358. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,305,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,266,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,704,617 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,646,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,663,000 after acquiring an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.