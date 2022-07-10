BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAESY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.77) to GBX 735 ($8.90) in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.11) to GBX 860 ($10.41) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.05) to GBX 850 ($10.29) in a report on Monday, May 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth $315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 167,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,970 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 1st quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAESY opened at $39.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01. BAE Systems has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

