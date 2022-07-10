Bancor Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 10th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $113.12 million and $12.96 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bancor has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor coin can currently be bought for $0.49 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,295.81 or 0.99972935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bancor Profile

BNT is a coin. It launched on June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 229,535,638 coins. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network . Bancor’s official website is bancor.network . Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. “

