Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $58.00.

OZK has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

OZK opened at $37.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.99. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $34.79 and a 1-year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 94.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 288.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

