Barclays Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €70.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €70.00 ($72.92) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €83.00 ($86.46) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($78.13) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($93.75) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($93.75) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 29th.

ETR NEM opened at €61.06 ($63.60) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €63.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.06. Nemetschek has a one year low of €52.80 ($55.00) and a one year high of €116.15 ($120.99).

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

